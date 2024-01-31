Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Adoption Of Energy Efficient Technologies Grow Stronger

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Energy Auditing & Consulting Segment to Power Growth with CAGR of 7.3%, Providing Strategic Insights in Robust Industrial Energy-Efficiency Drive
The latest global market assessment for Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services forecasts an impressive ascent from US$9.9 Billion in 2022 to a remarkable US$16.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Demonstrating a steadfast Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, the space is witnessing significant momentum driven by the Energy Auditing & Consulting sector. This segment alone is expected to advance at an even more vigorous pace of 7.3% CAGR, expecting to reach a market size of US$8 Billion by the close of the decade.
U.S. and China to Spearhead Market Expansion as Monitoring & Verification Services Foster Continuous Development
Amid this robust growth landscape, the United States market is currently valuated at US$2.5 Billion. Meanwhile, China is rapidly catching up as it is projected to burgeon at a 9.1% CAGR, indicating a potent market size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030. This marks China as a particularly dynamic regional market, underscoring its strategic importance in the industrial energy-efficiency narrative.
Japan and Canada are also key players, projecting solid growth rates of 5.1% and 6.3% respectively, over the forecast period. Europe sees Germany, aligning with a substantial 6.5% CAGR, while the broader Asia-Pacific region, including nations such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to hit US$2.6 Billion by 2030.
Select Competitors Cornerstone the Industry's Advancements and Strategies
The report features an in-depth competitive analysis, spotlighting 70 prominent players shaping the industrial energy-efficiency arena. These organizations are integral to the industry's evolution, offering a broad spectrum of services and solutions.
Market Influences: Economic Outlook and Technological Innovations Act as Catalysts for Growth
As the global economy navigates towards recovery with gradual growth predictions, the U.S. emerges from the threat of recession, albeit coping with slowing GDP expansion. Europe's easing inflation is breathing life into consumer market confidence, while China's policy shifts anticipate revitalized GDP progress.
With India projected to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing economic giants Japan and Germany, the global market carries a tone of cautious optimism mixed with burgeoning potential.
Current market resilience is being tested by complex challenges such as geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and the imperative integration of climate change considerations into economic strategies.
However, a pivot towards cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI, industrial machine learning, cloud and edge computing, and advancements in renewable energy, positions the global market before a horizon ripe with investment opportunities that could add substantial value to the global economy.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater Now than Ever Before. Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Industrial Energy Efficiency Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables, Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business Case for Energy Efficiency Services Stricter Energy Efficiency Regulations Bodes Well for Market Growth Growing Awareness over the Benefits of Energy Management System Adds to the Growth Momentum Energy Management Software, the Key Component of EMS Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Storms Into the Spotlight For Its Role in Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems & Services (IEMaaS) Rise in Popularity The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Efficiency Management Energy Efficiency as a Service, an Interesting Trend to Monitor Here's How AI is Revolutionizing the Field of Industrial Energy Efficiency Energy Auditing Services Rise in Importance Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies Grow Stronger
Market Sentiments: Navigating Short-term Challenges With Resilient Business Acumen
The report delves into the nuanced sentiments across global markets, illuminating the multifaceted nature of upcoming opportunities and challenges. In an erudite discussion surrounding the global economic climate, it brings to the table insightful perspectives from CEOs, domain experts, and market influencers.
Analysis of global competitiveness and key competitor market shares Geographical market presence analysis Interlaced economic challenges and the roadmap to resilience Technological breakthroughs spearheading market investment sentiment Peer-to-peer collaborative updates consolidating expert market views
This strategic business report is a meticulous resource aiming to equip stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding that marries economic trends with innovative practices. Industry leaders, investors, and policymakers are offered an exhaustive repository of market intelligence to navigate with robust adaptability through the current economic landscape.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Dalkia Dow, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ENGIE Group Honeywell Process Solutions ista Energy Solutions Ltd. Johnson Controls, Inc. Schneider Electric SA SGS SA Siemens AG
