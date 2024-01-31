Europe Organic Fertilizer Market Share, Size, Segment, Regional Analysis And Future Growth Opportunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Major key players in market include ILSA S.P.A, Fertikal N.V., Protan AG, Novozymes A/S., Viano, Italpollina SPA, Uniflor Poland, Plantin SARL, AGRIBIOS, etc.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Europe Organic Fertilizer Market was valued at $2,451 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,260 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. Harmful effects owing to the prolonged use of inorganic fertilizers and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of organic fertilizers boost the growth of the Europe organic fertilizer market.

Increased awareness toward the use of organic fertilizers and stringent government regulations using synthetic fertilizers drive the growth of the organic fertilizers market in Europe. Moreover, harmful effects due to prolonged exposure to chemical fertilizers have supplemented the demand for organic fertilizers. However, ongoing R&D activities on synthetic fertilizers and lower nutrient content of organic fertilizers compared to synthetic fertilizers hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increasing demand for organic food is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Europe Organic Fertilizers Market report provides in-depth analyses of industry trends; competitive landscape; dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities; top investment strategies; and key growth strategies.

The animal segment held the largest share, contributing about half of the market share in 2017, as animal-based fertilizers provide the highest levels of nitrogen. However, the mineral segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of mineral-based organic fertilizers to support healthy growth of plants. The other segment of plant-based organic fertilizer is also discussed in the organic fertilizers market in Europe.

Dry organic fertilizers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total revenue, as it offers high nutrition to plants over an extended period, which ultimately saves labor and time. However, the liquid organic fertilizers segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the study period, as it offers nutrients that are readily available for absorption to plants.

Organic Fertilizers Market in Europe,

By Crop Type

1. Cereal & Grain

2. Oilseed & Pulse

3. Fruit & Vegetables

4. Others

In 2017, Germany dominated the market, contributing about 30% share of the market, owing to increased demand for food production. However, Spain is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7% during the study period, owing to increase in consumption of organic food and development of organic farming due to its favorable climatic conditions. The other regions analyzed in the report include France, Italy, the U.K., and Rest of Europe.

The major market players analyzed in the organic fertilizers market in Europe include ILSA S.P.A, Fertikal N.V., Protan AG, Novozymes A/S., Viano, Italpollina SPA, Uniflor Poland Ltd, Plantin SARL, AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l., and E.B.F. EURO BIO FERT S.r.l.

