Industry 4.0 Market Size To Surpass US$ 547.1 Billion By 2032 | With A 16% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global industry 4.0 market size reached US$ 139.8 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Industry 4.0 Market Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology Type (Industrial Robotics, Industrial IoT, AI and ML, Blockchain, Extended Reality, Digital Twin, 3D Printing, and Others), End Use Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Energy and Utilities, Electronic and Foundry, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global industry 4.0 market size reached US$ 139.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 547.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Industry 4.0 Industry:

Technological Innovations:

Technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and automation, assist in improving industrial processes. IoT devices enable machines and equipment to communicate and share data in real-time, fostering efficient decision-making. Besides this, AI algorithms can analyze vast datasets and allow predictive maintenance and process optimization. Moreover, big data analytics extract valuable insights from huge databases and provide informed decision-making. In line with this, automation streamlines manufacturing processes, reduces human error, and increases productivity.

Rising Focus on Improving Resource Utilization:

Industry 4.0 solutions focus on optimizing processes, reducing waste, and improving resource utilization. Companies can identify inefficiencies, predict maintenance needs, and streamline operations through real-time monitoring and data analytics. Apart from this, Industry 4.0 assists in decreasing production downtime, lowering energy consumption, and reducing material wastage. Additionally, automation and robotics can replace repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, which benefits in reducing labor costs and improving consistency. Besides this, Industry 4.0 aids in promoting sustainable and improved profitability over the long term, which is bolstering the market growth.

Growing Demand for Data-Driven Decision-Making:

The growing demand for data-driven decision-making in various sectors is positively influencing the market. In addition, companies operate in dynamic environments where market trends and competitive landscapes change rapidly. Apart from this, data-driven decision-making offers a competitive advantage by providing real-time insights and predictive capabilities. Moreover, Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics, enable the collection and analysis of vast amounts of data, which allows organizations to make informed choices, optimize processes, and identify opportunities and risks.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Industry 4.0 Industry:

Cisco Systems Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Stratasys Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG (Kuka AG)

Techman Robot Inc. (Quanta Storage Inc.)

Ask Analyst for Sample Report:

Industry 4.0 Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services.

By Technology Type:

Industrial Robotics

Industrial IoT

AI and ML

Blockchain

Extended Reality

Digital Twin

3D Printing

Others

Industrial IoT accounted for the largest market share as it enables operators to adjust settings and troubleshoot issues without physical presence.

By End Use Industry:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utilities

Electronic and Foundry

Food and Beverages

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Manufacturing holds the biggest market share due to the rising need to reduce downtime and enhance productivity.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Europe enjoys the leading position in the Industry 4.0 market on account of the increasing focus on sustainable practices.

Global Industry 4.0 Market Trends:

The rising focus on optimizing supply chains in organizations is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, companies are increasingly seeking to enhance supply chain visibility and improve agility, which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, Industry 4.0 technologies enable real-time tracking of inventory, predictive maintenance of logistics equipment, and efficient demand forecasting.

Furthermore, Industry 4.0 plays a vital role in maintaining sustainability by optimizing resource usage, minimizing waste, and reducing energy consumption, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here