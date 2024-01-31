Silicon Fertilizer Market Size To Surpass US$ 142.2 Million By 2032 | Industry CAGR Of 3.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global silicon fertilizer market size reached US$ 107.4 Million in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Silicon Fertilizer Market Report by Type (Synthetic, Natural), Form (Liquid, Solid), Application (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Hydroponics, Floriculture), and Region 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global silicon fertilizer market report. The global market size reached US$ 107.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 142.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Silicon Fertilizer Industry:

Increasing Awareness about Crop Yield Enhancement:

Farmers are becoming more conscious of the need to maximize their crop yields to meet the growing demand for food. Silicon fertilizers are known to enhance crop productivity by improving nutrient uptake, photosynthesis, and overall plant health. This knowledge motivates farmers to adopt silicon-based solutions to increase their harvests. Farmers are also recognizing the role of silicon in strengthening plants and making them more resilient to various stresses, including pests, diseases, and environmental factors.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Agriculture:

Sustainable agriculture focuses on reducing the environmental footprint of farming practices. Silicon fertilizers contribute to this goal by enhancing nutrient efficiency in plants. This reduces the need for excessive chemical fertilizers, which can lead to soil and water pollution. As sustainability is becoming a priority, farmers are turning to silicon fertilizers to minimize their ecological impact. Sustainable agriculture also emphasizes the importance of maintaining and improving soil health. Silicon fertilizers play a crucial role in this aspect by enhancing soil structure, nutrient retention, and microbial activity.

Soil Quality Improvement:

Silicon enhances the ability of the soil to retain essential nutrients, particularly cations like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. This nutrient retention capability not only benefits plants but also ensures that these nutrients remain available to crops for longer periods, reducing the need for frequent fertilization. Silicon also strengthens soil structure, making it less prone to erosion and compaction. This contributes to reduced soil degradation and erosion, which are critical concerns in modern agriculture. Farmers who prioritize soil health are turning to silicon fertilizers to maintain and improve their fields over time.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Silicon Fertilizer Industry:

Agripower Australia Ltd.

Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

Khandelwal Biofertilizer

MaxSil Pty Ltd.

Plant Tuff

Redox Pty Ltd.

Satpura Bio Fertiliser India Private Limited

Sigma AgriScience LLC

Vedant Agrotech

Silicon Fertilizer Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic

Natural

Synthetic accounted for the largest market share as synthetic silicon fertilizers are readily available.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Solid exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its longer shelf life.

Breakup by Application:

Field Crops

Horticultural Crops

Hydroponics

Floriculture

Field crops hold the biggest market share as silicon fertilizers are particularly effective in enhancing the growth of staple field crops.

Global Silicon Fertilizer Market Trends:

The shift towards sustainable farming practices is driving the use of silicon fertilizers, which are considered eco-friendly and align with the principles of sustainable agriculture. Farmers and agricultural professionals are becoming more aware of the advantages of silicon fertilizers, including improved crop yields, stress tolerance, and soil health, which is impelling the market growth.

Ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are resulting in innovative silicon fertilizer formulations, with improved efficacy and suitability for various crops and environmental conditions.

