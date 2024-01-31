Frozen Bakery Products Market Size To Reach US$ 43.7 Billion By 2032 | With A 3.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 31.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Frozen Bakery Products Market Report by Product Type (Bread and Rolls, Cakes and Pastries, Cookies and Biscuits, and Others), Distribution Channel (Artisan Baker, Retail, Catering, Online Channel), End User (Retail, Food Service Industry, Food Processing Industry), and Region 2024-2032". The global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 31.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Frozen Bakery Products Industry:

Evolving Consumer Lifestyles and Convenience:

One of the primary trends steering the frozen bakery products market is the evolving consumer lifestyles and the increasing demand for convenient food options. Busy schedules, urbanization, and changing demographics are leading consumers to seek hassle-free meal solutions without compromising on taste and quality. Frozen bakery products, ranging from frozen bread and pastries to pizzas and cakes, are emerging as convenient alternatives for consumers seeking ready-to-bake or heat-and-eat options. This trend is particularly pronounced in urban areas where time constraints and convenience play pivotal roles in shaping food choices.

Innovation in Product Offerings:

Innovation remains a key driver in the global frozen bakery products market. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce new and exciting products that cater to diverse consumer preferences. Key market players are prioritizing selling a wide variety of frozen bakery products via online and offline channels like retail shops and supermarkets. This trend not only caters to the growing demand for variety but also attracts health-conscious consumers looking for wholesome and specialty frozen baked goods.

Health and Wellness Concerns:

At present, health and wellness considerations are becoming increasingly influential in shaping consumer choices, including those related to frozen bakery products. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for frozen baked goods that incorporate healthier ingredients, reduce additives, and cater to specific dietary needs. Key market players are responding with a range of healthier options, including whole-grain frozen bread, low-sugar pastries, and gluten-free alternatives, reflecting their commitment to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Industry:

Aryzta AG

Associated British Foods plc

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Europastry S.A.

Flowers Foods

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Lantmännen

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Vandemoortele

Frozen Bakery Products Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Bread and Rolls

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Others

Bread and rolls are the most prevalent products due to their easy availability and versatile taste.

By Distribution Channel:

Artisan Baker

Retail

Catering

Online Channel

Artisan baker accounted for the largest market share due to the rising demand for premium quality confectionery products among the masses.

By End User:

Retail

Food Service Industry

Food Processing Industry

Food service industry represents the biggest market share as they use frozen bakery products for preparing a wide variety of dishes.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the Frozen bakery products market is attributed to rising consumer demand for various convenient food products.

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Trends:

Advancements in food preservation technologies are playing a crucial role in shaping the frozen bakery products market. Improved freezing techniques, such as blast freezing and individual quick freezing (IQF), are enhancing the quality and shelf life of frozen baked goods. These technological innovations not only maintain the freshness and texture of the products but also contribute to reducing food waste. As sustainability gains prominence, the ability to extend the shelf life of frozen bakery products aligns with both consumer and industry priorities.

The globalization of palates and the increasing exposure to diverse culinary traditions are driving the demand for frozen bakery products that showcase a variety of ethnic flavors. Consumers are now more open to trying international baked goods, leading to the introduction of global flavors in frozen bakery products.

