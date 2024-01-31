Anti-Counterfeit Packaging (Food And Beverages) Market Rising Valuation To Reach $116,299.9 Mn By 2031 | CAGR Of 5.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market By Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at $62,529.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $116,299.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is emerging from last decade. Increase in incidences of counterfeiting of retail products boosts the growth of anti-counterfeiting market. Counterfeiters tend to target packaged food products, owing to minimum control over the supply chain. Developing economies largely get affected by such counterfeiting practices due to presence of customers looking for low-cost products. The practical implementation of regulations and legislations across developed countries counter the counterfeiting practices to some extent. The market for anti-counterfeit packaging is segmented according to technology, application, and region. Development in nanotechnology increases the efficiency of packaged food product tracking. Thus, growth in authentication packaging reduces the counterfeiting activities in food and pharmaceutical products.

Anti-counterfeit authentication technologies are classified into ink & dyes, holograms, and watermarks & taggants. Holograms, color shifting security inks & films, security graphics, sequential product numbering, and on-product marking are some of the technologies used as anti-counterfeit solutions. However, watermarks and taggants are the covert technologies that require specialized identification tools. Covert technologies refer to hidden features on a packaged product, which are not accessible to the general public, but enable brand owners to detect counterfeited products. Examples of covert technologies include invisible printing, embedded images, hidden marks, and printing.

Presently, there is high demand for overt authentication solutions that covert authentication solutions. Most of the overt authentication technologies are utilized in consumer goods, owing to their low cost and easy understanding of specialized mark over packaging. Track & trace packaging technology is an advanced form of product identification technique, which is widely used in pharmaceutical industry. Real-time tracking of food product enhances the visibility of goods during the supply chain. Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology in track & trace packaging enables real-time monitoring of the product, from manufacturing to distribution. Identifying the originality of food product when it passed through one commercial chain to another is the application of food traceability.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track & trace packaging technology. According to application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings Of The Study

⚫Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track and trace packaging technology. The authentication packaging technology segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the anti-counterfeit packaging market forecast period.

⚫As per application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Food packaging segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

⚫Region wise, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corp, Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc., and Sicapa

