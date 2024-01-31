Vesselbot Set To Unveil Global Container Vessel Emissions Report, Revealing Insights Into Maritime Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Constantine Komodromos, CEO

Global emissions report

The report provides insights into the state of maritime sustainability, with insights on emissions across the container shipping industry from 2021-2023.

- Constantine Komodromos, CEO of VesselBotATHENS, GRIEKENLAND, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The key highlights of the report encompass:1. Vessel Group Emissions: The report unveils notable fluctuations in emissions, shedding light on advancements in technology and operational efficiencies within the maritime sector. These insights reflect the industry's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.2. Flag State Impact: National policies wield substantial influence over maritime environmental practices. The report delves into the impact of flag states, emphasizing the importance of regulatory frameworks in shaping industry behavior.3. Regional Variations: Geographical and economic factors play a pivotal role in emissions. Regional variations underscore the diversity of operational variances such as vessel speed, age, size, and distance traveled, highlighting areas of progress and opportunities for improvement.4. Trade Lane Efficiency: Emission levels vary significantly across trade lanes, emphasizing the critical role of route optimization and the need for technological upgrades in achieving sustainability goals.The report provides insights that empower industry players to make informed decisions. Shippers, carriers, and policymakers need to unite in a collaborative effort to utilize accurate primary emission data effectively. This data can empower them to enhance decision-making regarding eco-friendly technologies, optimize operational practices, and ensure compliance with international environmental standards.Constantine Komodromos, CEO of VesselBot, commented on the upcoming report, stating, "In today's world, accurate and reliable data are the cornerstones of informed decision-making. Our 2nd Global Container Vessel Emissions Report will empower stakeholders with the insights they need to navigate the complex landscape of maritime sustainability."Constantine Komodromos, CEO of VesselBot, will be a prominent presence at the Manifest supply chain event in Las Vegas from February 5th to 7th, 2024. He will share his expertise and insights on the importance of accurate and reliable data in steering the maritime industry toward a greener and more sustainable future.Download the Report:To access the full report and receive regular updates on this critical topic:About VesselBot:VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to Scope 3 transportation emissions with its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Visibility System. With its deep logistics market expertise, VesselBot enables companies to calculate their carbon footprintaccurately and efficiently, facilitating compliance with ESG regulations and helping to reduce GHG transportation emissions. VesselBot provides high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data for all supply chain transportation modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks).

