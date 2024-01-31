Munawar Faruqui, Abdu Rozik Step Out For Dinner; Plan Their Next Takeover

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) The social media influencer Abdu Rozik has dropped glimpses from his meeting with the 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui, and said that they are planning their next takeover.

Munawar is the winner of the 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'. He took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of over Rs 50 lakh and a car.

The Tajikistani singer Abdu, who was a part of 'Bigg Boss 16', has recently stepped out for dinner with Munawar and shared some happy pictures from their outing.

Abdu, who enjoys 8.3 million followers on Instagram, shared string of photographs, wherein he can be seen in a black outfit and paired it with brown jacket.

Munawar is wearing a black and white sports jacket and matching joggers. They are candidly posing for the lenses.

Abdu captioned the photos as:“We planning our next takeover... girls get ready king of hearts.”

Fans commented on the post and wrote:“both cuties in one frame.”

One user said:“Jigrii”, while another netizen wrote:“Indian hero with Dubai hero.”

Meanwhile, Abdu has appeared on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 13. He also starred in music videos 'Chota Bhaijaan', and 'Pyar'.

--IANS

sp/kvd