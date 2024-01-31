TN Village Panchayat President's Husband, Five Others Held For Extortion Bid

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Six people, including the husband of a village panchayat president, were arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in a case related to extortion and threats.

The six were arrested by the Tambaram Police on Tuesday evening.

Bhagavathi has been elected as the President of Kattankulathur village in Tambaram of Chennai. She got elected as an independent candidate.

Ever since she became president recently due to change of regime in the panchayat, her husband Nagarajan who is a real estate businessman has been interfering in the affairs of the panchayat.

Shopkeepers and wayside businessmen and women who used to sell flowers, vegetables and other provisions from the street, were also threatened for money.

Recently, Nagarajan and his gang threatened a private company that was selling sand. The gang, according to Guduvanchery Police threatened the company and demanded 20 trucks of sand for a road construction work free of cost. When the company refused, Nagarajan and his gang threatened to burn down all the trucks.

The company filed a complaint and police arrested Nagarajan and five other accomplices.

Immediately after the arrest of Nagarajan and his gang, local people surrounded the police station and police had to resort to force to remove the protesters.

