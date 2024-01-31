CBI Arrests Three In EFPO Bribery Case In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) The CBI has arrested one Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and an Enforcement Officer, both from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Lucknow and a middleman in a bribery case.

The CBI registered a case against the Enforcement Officer and the middleman on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded Rs 12 lakh through a consultant (middleman) for not imposing tax in an improper way on a private company, engaged in supply of manpower.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Enforcement Officer and the middleman while accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, which was allegedly meant for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Lucknow.

The Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner was also arrested, according to an official release.

Searches are being conducted at four locations in Lucknow at the official and residential premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Lucknow.

--IANS

amita/rad