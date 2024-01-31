Israeli foreign minister says UN leader has to quite position

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for the resignation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, alleging that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) employees were involved in a Hamas incursion into Israel on October 7. Katz asserts that Guterres is responsible for the actions of UNRWA staff and claims that the United Nations chief ignored numerous complaints and information about the organization's behavior and its alleged cooperation with Hamas.



In an interview with Politico's parent company Axel Springer, Katz stated that Guterres must resign or be replaced by the United Nations. According to the foreign minister, Israel believes that UNRWA is "almost fully cooperating with Hamas" and describes the organization as part of the problem rather than the solution. Katz proposes the establishment of a new agency, with increased involvement from Arab states, to replace UNRWA.



While Israel has not yet publicly provided evidence for its allegations against United Nations staff, Katz mentioned that details would be shared with countries such as the United States and Germany. On Monday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the Israeli allegations as "highly credible" but noted that Washington had not independently investigated them. The New York Times, citing a secret Israeli government report, reported that UNRWA workers assisted Hamas in kidnapping Israelis and arming Palestinian fighters on October 7.



The situation raises questions about the future of UNRWA and the potential repercussions for Guterres' leadership. The Israeli government's call for the United Nations chief's resignation underscores the seriousness of the allegations and adds a diplomatic dimension to the ongoing tensions in the region. As the international community awaits further evidence and responses, the controversy surrounding UNRWA's alleged collaboration with Hamas continues to unfold.





