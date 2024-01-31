MP reveals Ukraine has no alternative plan without EU money

(MENAFN) As Ukraine grapples with the economic and geopolitical challenges posed by its ongoing conflict with Russia, Politico reported on Monday that Ukrainian lawmakers and analysts acknowledge the nation's heavy reliance on financial assistance from the European Union (EU) and the United States. According to the report, Ukraine has no contingency plan in place and is banking on promised aid from the European Union and the United States to sustain its economy and continue the conflict with Russia.



European Union leaders are set to discuss a proposal to allocate EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) in aid to Ukraine from the bloc's collective budget. However, Hungary has voiced opposition, suggesting an alternative approach of providing yearly transfers for economic assistance rather than committing to a four-year, EUR50 billion package in one go.



Daniil Getmantsev, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's finance and tax committee, candidly admitted to Politico that Ukraine is not currently considering a scenario where it does not receive the anticipated assistance. He emphasized the critical nature of the package, stating that the Ukrainian government's non-military spending is contingent on this financial support.



Meanwhile, another aid package from Washington, pledged by President Joe Biden in October 2023, has encountered obstacles in Congress. Biden requested USD60 billion for Kiev, but GOP lawmakers are reportedly withholding approval unless the President agrees to revise and tighten United States border-control laws.



A report from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry in November highlighted a deficit of 1.6 trillion hryvnas (USD42 billion) in the 2024 state budget adopted by the parliament. Since the conflict between Moscow and Kiev began in February 2022, Ukraine has received approximately USD73.6 billion in financial aid from its Western backers, according to the Center for Economic Strategy, a Kiev-based think tank.



The situation underscores the delicate financial position of Ukraine and the significance of external aid in sustaining its economy and military efforts. The geopolitical implications of potential aid disruptions add complexity to the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about the nation's economic stability and its ability to navigate the challenges posed by the conflict with Russia.





MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107791078