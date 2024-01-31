Russian foreign minister reveals Moscow uncovering Western powers approaching certain nations

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed that Moscow has uncovered instances where Western powers have allegedly approached certain countries, urging them to secretly provide Russian-made weaponry to Ukraine amid escalating demands for military aid by Kiev. Lavrov made these assertions during a roundtable meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow, emphasizing that Russia has been made aware of several such cases over the past year and a half.



As Ukraine intensifies its requests for increased military support, citing critical shortages in hardware and ammunition, the United States and its allies have been actively pursuing approval for additional financial and military assistance to Ukraine. Lavrov's comments shed light on what Russia perceives as attempts by the West to clandestinely facilitate the transfer of Russian-supplied weapons to Ukraine without informing Moscow.



Lavrov underscored that Russia will continue to insist on the strict adherence to international obligations regarding weapons transfers. He highlighted the established protocol when a foreign country legally acquires Russian arms, emphasizing the importance of end-user certificates that accompany such shipments. According to Lavrov, these certificates explicitly prohibit the recipient from reselling or redirecting the acquired weapons without the consent of the supplier country.



The Russian foreign minister's remarks indicate the complexities surrounding the arms trade and the potential geopolitical ramifications of such covert activities. The accusations also raise questions about the transparency and compliance with established protocols in international arms transfers. As tensions persist in the region, the revelation adds a diplomatic layer to the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to address the complexities and adhere to international norms governing arms transfers.





