Russia experiences huge internet outage

(MENAFN) In a significant disruption, Russia experienced a major internet outage on Tuesday, affecting various regions across the country. Users reported difficulties accessing a range of online services, including banking platforms, telecommunications operators, e-commerce stores, and even state services. The issue was traced back to the blocking of access to websites utilizing the national .ru domain.



Reports of connectivity problems emerged from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan, the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, and the Novosibirsk Region in southern Siberia, among other locations. Users across the country faced challenges accessing Yandex, the popular Russian search engine, as well as major e-commerce platforms such as Ozon and Wildberries.



Additionally, customers of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank and VTB Group, encountered difficulties with their respective apps.



Residents in Moscow highlighted issues accessing Gosuslugi, a platform providing access to state services. Despite concerns, major internet providers in Russia, including Beeline, Megafon, and Tele2, reported that their networks were functioning normally.



The national coordination center for Top Level National Domains (TLD) .ru and .рф, serving as the national domain registry, attributed the outage to a technical problem within the global DNSSEC infrastructure. The Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) play a crucial role in ensuring the cryptographic authentication and integrity of data. Designed to protect applications using DNS from accepting manipulated or forged data, DNSSEC serves as a critical component of internet security.



The widespread internet disruption in Russia raises concerns about the vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure and highlights the potential impact on daily life, commerce, and access to essential services. As investigations into the technical issues continue, there is a growing need for enhanced measures to safeguard against similar incidents and maintain the reliability of online services in the future.





