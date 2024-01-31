CIA director says America doesn’t enjoy unapproved primacy anymore

(MENAFN) In a candid op-ed published in Foreign Affairs magazine, the Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, openly admitted that the United States no longer holds uncontested superiority in global politics. Highlighting factors such as China's ascending military and economic strength, Russia's use of military force in Ukraine, and the pursuit of independent foreign policies by various regional powers, Burns characterized the current geopolitical landscape as one marked by "intense strategic competition," where the United States no longer enjoys undisputed primacy.



Addressing the challenges facing American power, Burns disclosed that the CIA has responded by intensifying its recruitment efforts, particularly in Russia. He revealed the establishment of a new "mission center" exclusively focused on China, underscoring the agency's strategic recalibration to address the evolving global dynamics.



The op-ed strongly advocates for continued military aid to Ukraine, echoing sentiments expressed by other Washington officials. Burns argues that cutting off Western weapons to Kiev could be perceived as "American fecklessness" by China, potentially influencing President Xi Jinping's stance towards Taiwan. The article emphasizes the importance of maintaining a robust military presence in Ukraine to signal United States commitment and deter potential aggression.



Burns also touched upon what he sees as a "once-in-a-generation recruiting opportunity for the CIA" within discontented segments of Russian society. While the agency has been actively attempting to recruit informants through channels like Telegram and X accounts, Burns did not elaborate on specific successes.



The article's insights into the CIA's strategic priorities and the acknowledgment of challenges to United States global dominance provide a nuanced perspective on the current state of international relations. As the United States navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, Burns' op-ed sheds light on the evolving strategies employed by intelligence agencies to address emerging threats and maintain influence on the world stage.



MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107791075