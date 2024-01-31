Xi promises Biden not to interfere in 2024 elections

(MENAFN) In a reported exchange during high-profile discussions in California last November, United States President Joe Biden allegedly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping not to interfere in the upcoming 2024 United States presidential election, according to a CNN report on Tuesday. The anonymous source cited by CNN claims that it was Biden who raised the issue, to which Xi assured him that Beijing would refrain from involvement in the electoral process.



This interaction sheds light on the ongoing concerns within the United States about foreign interference in its elections, a topic that has gained prominence since the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Democrats, in particular, have frequently asserted that foreign powers are meddling in United States electoral processes, often without conclusive evidence. The Mueller investigation in 2019 failed to establish "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Moscow, and subsequent intelligence reports, such as the heavily-redacted one from the United States National Intelligence Council, have further fueled skepticism about the validity of these claims.



The denial of election interference by Beijing and Moscow has been consistent, yet United States officials persist in publicly accusing these nations. The reported assurance from Xi to Biden adds another layer to the complex dynamics between the United States and China.



Recently, during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken allegedly sought a similar commitment from Wang regarding China's non-interference in the 2024 election, mirroring the assurance reportedly given by Xi to Biden in November. Wang, like Xi, purportedly pledged that China would not engage in any form of interference in the upcoming electoral process.



As the specter of foreign meddling continues to be a contentious issue in United States politics, these diplomatic interactions underscore the importance of maintaining the integrity of the democratic process and the ongoing challenges in addressing and substantiating claims of interference by foreign powers.



MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107791074