Cyber Security For Medical Devices: Navigate Cybersecurity Challenges With Insights On Regulations - 2-Day Online Training Course (April 25-26, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The impact of Cyber Security incidents on society is high, and in critical infrastructures such as healthcare it impacts the ability for hospitals to provide care. Cybersecurity for medical devices is not just about safety, it should also protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and data. This seminar will provide you with an understanding of cybersecurity and its increasing regulatory focus and how to embed and apply state-of-the-art security in your existing processes to deliver safe and secure products and solutions.
Benefits in Attending
Gain a comprehensive overview of the EU, US and global regulations Introduction to the various healthcare security standards and their application Best practices on how to embed security by design in existing processes Receive practical advice on threat modelling Better understand security risk management and its linkage to safety management Understand shared responsibility and the information needs
Who Should Attend:
Security and Privacy Specialists Risk Managers and Architects R&D, Product and Project Managers Regulatory and Quality Managers Software Engineers Healthcare IT Consultants and Auditors
Agenda
Day 1
Introduction to cybersecurity
An intro to Cybersecurity (CEO/FCO fraud, vulnerabilities, ransomware, attackers, etc.) The different perspectives (Hospital, Policy makers and regulators, Manufacturers, Patients) Impact on healthcare
Cybersecurity regulatory overview
For the manufacturer (both medical and non-medical) For the user (hospital) US Focus (FDA, Bidens Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity) EU Focus (MDR, MDCG Guidance and upcoming NIS2) Global Focus (IMDRF and guidance's around the world)
Security by design
An introduction to IEC 81001-5-1:2021 Health software and health IT systems safety, effectiveness and security - Part 5-1: Security - Activities in the product life cycle Supply chain Secure coding Testing Monitoring Coordinated vulnerability disclosure Obsolescence / Security updates
Security risk management
Methodologies Introduction to threat modeling Relation to safety risk management
Threat modeling
Introduction to threat modeling Threat modeling exercise
Day 2
Documentation
For the technical file, e.g., SBOM For submission For users, e.g., MDS2
Shared responsibility and the hospital view
Security standards
For processes For products (MD and SaMD) For health and wellness apps For services and cloud For hospitals Security certifications
Security management considerations
Process, People and Product Product vs Services Mobile apps and complex solutions Development model (Waterfall, Agile, DevOps)
For more information about this conference visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31012024004107003653ID1107791068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.