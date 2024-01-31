Global Lithium Mining Market Analysis: Production Surge Forecasted To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global lithium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on lithium production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world lithium prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lithium industry. It further profiles major lithium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Global lithium production is expected to increase to 170 in 2023, an increase of 31.3% over 2022, with Australia, Argentina, Zimbabwe and Brazil, contributing to the growth. Combined output from these countries is expected to increase from 69 in 2022 to 105 in 2023 - a 52.2% increase. Global lithium production is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period to reach 512 in 2030.

The rapid adoption of EVs and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in recent years has increased demand for lithium. The global consumption of lithium increased by 44.1% in 2022 over 2021, owing primarily to increased demand for batteries. This is expected to rise to 157 in 2023, a 17.4% increase over the previous year.2

The report contains an overview of the global lithium mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global lithium mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM)

Albemarle

Pilbara Minerals

Mineral Resources Ltd

Allkem Livent

