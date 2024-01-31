Money Laundering Case: ED Officials Questioning Soren At His Residence

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 31 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday reached Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence here to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren is being interrogated for the second time in 11 days.

The ED team reached the Chief Minister's residence in four vehicles at around 1.30 p.m. amid tight security.

The land scam case in which Soren is being interrogated is related to the purchase and sale of a plot of land in the Badagain area of ​​Ranchi.

The ED has received information that Soren has acquired the land illegally. However, Soren has said in a letter to the Central agency that the land neither belongs to him nor does he have anything to do with it.

Given the possibility of protest by JMM workers and supporters during interrogation, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in many sensitive areas of Ranchi including the Chief Minister's residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office, among others. A large number of security forces and police have been deployed in these areas.

--IANS

snc/sha