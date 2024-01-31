All 85 Personnel Of Hyderabad's Punjagutta Police Station Transferred

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 31 (AINS) In an unprecedented action, Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Wednesday transferred the entire staff of Punjagutta Police Station in the city.

Police Commissioner K. Srinivasa Reddy issued a blanket, transferring all 85 police personnel from the police station located in the heart of the city.

Transferred personnel include six sub-inspectors and eight assistant sub-inspectors. They have been directed to report to City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters, Hyderabad.

The Police Commissioner posted 82 police personnel, drawn from various police stations in the city.

The Commissioner was reported to be unhappy with the handling of some cases by the police personnel.

The action came a month after suspension of Circle Inspector (Station House Officer) B. Durga Rao for allegedly shielding Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir and implicating another person in a road accident case.

Police had also issued a lookout circular for Raheel, who had left for Dubai via Mumbai to be with his father on December 24, hours after ramming the BMW car into the barricades in front Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 24. A car being driven at a high speed rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan in Begumpet area. No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. The person driving the car and three others travelling with him escaped leaving behind the car.

Later, a person came to the spot to claim the abandoned car. A case of rash driving was registered against him.

However, subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel was driving the car. The police officers allegedly let off Raheel, thus helping him to escape.

On January 28, police arrested two more persons including a police officer in the case.

Circle Inspector of Bodhan Police Station, Prem Kumar and former MLA's aide Abdul Wasey were taken into custody.

--IANS

ms/svn