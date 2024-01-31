Israeli forces dressed up as females attack West Bank hospital

(MENAFN) In a recent incident that has raised significant concerns, Israeli commandos, some disguised as civilian Palestinian women and medics, conducted a raid on Ibn Sina Hospital in the occupied West Bank. The operation, which took place on Tuesday, resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including one accused by Israel of plotting an imminent attack.



According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli troops killed three people in the hospital located in Jenin. The ministry has called upon the international community to condemn such operations taking place within healthcare facilities. Disturbing CCTV footage of the raid has been circulating on social media, showing undercover troops, including individuals dressed as women and others disguised as medics, carrying rifles in a hospital corridor. The footage, yet to be independently verified, depicts the commandos searching a man kneeling against a wall and subsequently placing a bag over his head.



Israel contends that the three individuals killed in the raid were Palestinian militants who had been using the hospital as a hideout. One of the deceased, identified as Mohammed Jalamneh, was allegedly planning "a raid inspired by the October 7 massacre," according to Israeli officials.

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation, with critics questioning the use of undercover forces within a medical facility. Concerns about the violation of international humanitarian laws protecting healthcare spaces have been raised, as hospitals are traditionally considered neutral zones. The use of disguises by Israeli commandos adds another layer of controversy to the operation.



The international community awaits further details and an independent investigation into the incident, as calls for accountability and transparency grow. The raid on Ibn Sina Hospital underscores the complex and volatile nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both sides presenting divergent narratives regarding the events leading to the deaths during the operation.





