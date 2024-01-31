Pakistan's Former PM, Wife Sentenced To 14 Years In Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail by an accountability court on Wednesday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a fresh reference against the two in an accountability court for retaining a jewellery set received as a gift when Khan was in office against an undervalued assessment.

The accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where the former prime minister is kept.

The former premier and his wife were also barred from holding any public office for the next 10 years and were fined too.

The judgement comes a day after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmod Qureshi to 10 years in jail in the cipher case.

The cipher case emerged in 2022 after the former prime minister in a public rally raised a document claiming that it was evidence for an international conspiracy against his government that led to his ouster from the premier's office.

The Federal Investigation Agency initiated its probe into the case and alleged that a diplomatic document was never returned by the former prime minister.

The verdict comes at a time when the country is preparing for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8th. Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is out of the race as it was not given an electoral symbol by the Election Commission of Pakistan for contesting the general elections. (end)

