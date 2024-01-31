Liberia: President Boakai Announces Tough Anti-Drugs Measures, Declaring Drugs National Public Health Emergency

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai has announced a series of critical measures aimed at combating the plague of substance abuse and drug addiction in the country.

President Boakai declared the proliferation of drugs and substance abuse as National Health Emergency as further commit his government's commitment to swiftly and decisively nip the problem in the bud.

Delivering his Annual Message Monday, barely a week after assuming office, President Boakai said the drug epidemic, especially the use of“KUSH”, which has affected dozens of young Liberians poses existential threat to their future on one hand and the country on the other.

The President rallied Liberians to stand up and face the menace which he described as national security risk. As further manifestation of his government commitment to combating the drug crisis, he has announced the establishment of a steering committee comprising: Ministry of Health as Chair, Ministry of Justice as Co-Chair, with

Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), as members.

The President also disclosed that government officials will be rallied to do their drug tests, starting with him and his Vice President.

He weighed in on the education system which he said has seen a downward spiral over the years, thus leaving countless of Liberian children without the needed tools to build a better future.

He said: "It is a problem we must confront head-on. Education is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right."

President Boakai said it would be inconceivable for his government to turn a blind eye to the fact that a significant portion of the population is struggling with a lack of access to quality education.

He has declared that his administration is making steadfast commitment to revitalize the educational system, stressing "we will invest in education infrastructure and provide adequate resources."

Also commenting on good governance, President Boakai accentuated that his administration's commitment to good governance is unwavering, pledging that transparency, accountability, and the rule of law will guide their actions.



He further assured: "we will fight corruption and build institutions that serve the people's interests."

President Boakai said a government that is accountable to its citizens is a government that can truly serve their needs.

Further commenting on the justice system , he said that system which is meant to protect the innocent and punish the guilty, has been marred by inefficiency, corruption, and lack of public trust something he intends to change.

The Liberian Leader rallied lawmakers to pass effective legislation and support financial appropriations that will help us win the fight against corruption.

President Boakai emphasized that anyone caught in the act of corruption during his time as President will face the full weight of the law, with swift and non-discriminatory enforcement.

