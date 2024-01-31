Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) Panel Discussion To Champion Diversity In Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



As the fourth industrial revolution continues to unfold, demand for skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines has skyrocketed. At this year's edition of the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) ( )

– taking place in Dubai on February 27 – a dedicated panel will showcase the scientists, engineers and tech leaders making waves in STEM professions and underscore the value of diversity in thought and perspective when it comes to generating new and innovative solutions.

The history of Black professionals in STEM is ripe with accomplishment. The work of Black scientists, engineers, and mathematicians – from George Washington Carver to Neil deGrasse Tyson – has led to influential discoveries and world-changing inventions that are taken for granted today. Laying the foundation for the production of cortisone and birth control pills, American research chemist Percy Lavon Julian became the second African American – after mathematician David H. Blackwell – to gain membership to the National Academy of Sciences in 1973.

Meanwhile, having received over $12 million in funding to support his research in software and web-based research, Brian Blake is an academic leader who has served on a number of National Academies' committees, including the National Science Foundation Advisory Committee in the U.S. Blake currently serves as the eighth President of Georgia State University and is renowned for his research in the areas of software engineering and the integration of web-based systems in engineering.

In computing and technology, Dr. Valerie E. Taylor's research in performance analysis, power analysis, and resiliency has contributed to the development of high-performance computing. For her work as a distinguished researcher and leader, as well as her efforts to increase diversity in computing, Dr. Taylor's recognitions include the Richard A. Tapia Achievement Award, an Outstanding Young Engineering Alumni Award, and a Hewlett-Packard Harriet B. Rigas Education Award, among others.

Dedicated to shedding light on digital racial bias in AI programs, Joy Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League in 2016 to raise awareness on the impact of the technology and galvanize policymakers and industry leaders to mitigate AI harm. Meanwhile, widely renowned for her work in the ethics of AI, Eritrean Ethiopian-born Timnit Gebru is the co-author of numerous research papers raising ethical considerations and concerns in the development of speech recognition, visual perception and decision-making technologies.

Taking place under the theme, Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity, GBIS 2024 will highlight the contributions, achievements and influence of Black innovators who have made significant contributions to scientific research and technology. The summit will unite delegates under the common goal of celebrating and supporting innovation and inclusivity in the STEM industry, promoting inspiration, opportunity, and engagement to Black scientists and tech leaders from around the world.

About Global Black Impact Summit 2024:

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that encourage attendees to reach new heights.

