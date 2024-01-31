Smoke House Deli Has Unveiled Its Inaugural Pizzeria At DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Smoke House Deli, a cherished destination for European cuisine in India, has unveiled its inaugural pizzeria at DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi, titled Smoke House Pizzeria. This new addition offers guests to relish an exclusive pizza-focused menu alongside Smoke House Deli classics, such as trademark grills and pastas.



This Valentine's Day, Smoke House Pizzeria elevates the romance through heart-shaped pizzas, turning the classic comfort food into a delicious symbol of love. Crafted with the same artisanal expertise that Smoke House Pizzeria is known for, these unique pizzas are available exclusively during Valentine's week between February 8 to February 15, 2024.



Highlighting the theme of togetherness, all Neo Neapolitan pizzas will be offered in the heart-shaped variant, priced at a pocket-friendly INR 1200 for two people. Smoke House Pizzeria encourages pizza enthusiasts and romantics to relish this limited-time offering, available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via DotPe, Swiggy & Zomato, creating enduring memories.





