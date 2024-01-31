Jumo Health Appoints Snev Dorsonne As Its Chief Operating Officer, Emphasizing Corporate Commitment To Operational Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Proven industry leader will drive company growth through operational efficiencies and a focus on best-in-class delivery.



NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health , a global provider of age-appropriate, culturally relevant medical education resources, today announced that it has appointed Snev Dorsonne as its Chief Operating Officer to enhance its overall business operations and delivery model.

With 25 years of business operations leadership and change management experience, Dorsonne brings a wealth of expertise in driving revenue and operational efficiencies to her new role. Before joining Jumo Health, Dorsonne was President at Link9, a full-service healthcare production agency owned by Omnicom Health Group, where she expertly orchestrated the seamless production and delivery of healthcare communications programs for over 150 brands and over 70 therapeutic categories. Her successful tenure at Link9 included collaborations across 17 Omnicom Health Group agencies to craft efficient operating models and provide centralized production solutions customized for the unique requirements of over 40 manufacturers.

"Snev was brought to our attention based on her operational experience, industry knowledge, and empowering leadership style, which is a natural fit within our corporate culture and long term goals," said Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health. "Given the scale our organization has achieved over the past several years, we were searching for a leader with an established track record of ushering in productivity improvements and managing the associated organizational change. We are thrilled that Snev selected Jumo Health and will lend her unique perspective to our collective IQ."

In this role, Dorsonne will strategically align resources and establish robust processes to maximize efficiencies, enhance production timelines, and ensure the continuous delivery of best-in-class clinical trial solutions.

"I'm thrilled to be part of a company that is deeply committed to diversity and inclusion in all aspects," said Dorsonne. "It's an honor to lead this incredibly talented team of individuals who share a passion for transforming complex medical information into actionable, culturally relevant, and age-appropriate resources. I eagerly anticipate contributing to Jumo Health's ongoing initiatives to enhance diversity in clinical trials as a member of the leadership team."

Prior to Link9, Dorsonne served as Group Director for W2O Group (now Real Chemistry), where she shaped operational strategy, enhanced business performance, and successfully integrated multiple agency brands globally and domestically. Additionally, as Senior Vice President, Director of Workflow Systems at AgencyRx (now DDB Health) she established effective procedures for new product launches and led the development of a scalable cross-functional creative services group to support agency growth.

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally relevant, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 80+ countries in 120+ languages. Our various digital, video, and print offerings use highly visual elements and research-backed health literacy strategies to ensure that everyone can understand and act upon complex medical information. We do this through familiar mediums – from comic books and animation, to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories – all customized based on audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to promote access and to ensure unique patient experiences are accurately represented. For further information, visit .

