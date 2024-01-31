Immunovia Appoints Norma Alonzo Palma As New Vice President Of Clinical And Medical Affairs

As announced in July 2023, Immunovia significantly restructured to focus its resources on the company's next-generation blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. After Immunovia successfully completed the discovery phase of the new test in November 2023, Norma's appointment will enable Immunovia to move into the next phase, where her primary responsibility will be designing and executing clinical studies as well as payer pilots.



Norma brings over 20 years of broad experience and deep expertise in oncology, diagnostics and reimbursement. She also brings extensive experience of leading teams in planning and executing thought leader engagement, evidence-generation, and scientific communications strategies. Norma most recently held the position of VP of Medical Affairs at Aadi Biosciences where she developed and executed the medical strategy and plan. She has also held a similar position at Kaleido Biosciences, with prior leadership roles at Agios Pharmaceuticals and Foundation Medicine.



Norma holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology & Physiology from Georgetown University, a B.sc. in Psychology and Biology from the University of California San Diego and completed her post-doctoral fellowship in molecular virology at the National Cancer Institute, Cancer Research Center, Vaccine Branch at Bethesda.



"We are very excited to welcome Norma to Immunovia's management team. She will play a critical role in developing and testing our next-generation product for the detection of pancreatic cancer. She will also strengthen Immunovia's partnerships with key opinion leaders, leading clinicians, and payers," says Jeff

Borcherding, CEO and President of Immunovia.



