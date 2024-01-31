Global Kefir Market Report 2024 - Surge In Functional Beverages & Probiotic Rich Dairy Alternatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kefir Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Kefir Market 2024 Report Highlights Increased Demand and Trending Plant-Based Varieties

The Kefir Global Market Report 2024delivers a thorough analysis of the kefir industry's current trends, market size, and future growth projections, optimizing the kefir market's potential for key stakeholders and market participants.

The report underlines the robust expansion of the kefir market from $1.86 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.99 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This remarkable growth trajectory is attributed to the surging recognition of probiotic foods, preference for natural and functional products, and the consumer shift towards a health-conscious lifestyle.

Rising Popularity of Non-Dairy Kefir Products as a Market Catalyst

The publication emphasizes the burgeoning demand for non-dairy kefir options, aligning with dietary preferences and nutritional trends. Asia-Pacific is heralded as the fastest-growing region in the kefir market, with North America holding the largest market share as of 2023. The detailed regional analysis within the report unveils vital insights for businesses seeking to venture into high-growth markets.

Emerging Trends and Developments in the Kefir Sector



Milk kefir and water kefir variants adapt to consumer demands for diversity in probiotic sources.

Expanded distribution channels and online retail contribute to kefir's accessibility and market penetration.

Plant-based and non-dairy kefir products emerge to meet vegan and lactose-intolerant consumer needs.

Innovative product launches, such as kefir-based snacks and beverages, expand kefir's appeal and usage. Commitment to research in kefir health benefits beyond gut health stimulates market growth.

The Kefir Global Market Report 2024 offers dynamic market segmentation, key player strategies, and competitive analysis that crucially inform business decisions. It analyses trends like the growing inclusion of kefir in functional beverages and its role in the health and wellness trend, supported by compelling industry data.

Expect detailed insights on market leaders and upcoming players who are shaping the future of kefir products, including new ventures such as the innovative Krunchy Kefir. The report thoroughly investigates the influence of latest acquisitions, such as Lactalis Canada's acquisition of Agropur's yogurt business, on market dynamics.

Entrepreneurs, industry veterans, and those new to the kefir market will find the publication an essential tool for navigating this dynamic sector. With an in-depth look at current market conditions and forward-looking analysis, this report is indispensable for understanding the trajectory of the kefir industry.

