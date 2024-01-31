Limited-Time Promotion Offers Significant Savings On A Beauty Essential

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Lashe®, a leader in the beauty and lash industry, is excited to announce an exclusive Overstock Sale on their Restorative Under Eye Gel Patches . This limited-time promotion offers significant savings on a skincare essential that combines effortless application with a skin-reviving formula, all while being paraben free.

Patches from The Lashe® are a must-have for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike. Specifically designed to hold down lower lashes during lash extensions, these patches go beyond their primary purpose. Infused with a skin-reviving formula comprising Vitamin E, Aloe, Green Tea Extract, Collagen, and Botanicals, they simultaneously soothe, calm, and reduce redness and puffiness.

Features:

Provides maximum restorative treatment in less than 30 minutes.

Hydro-gel ensures the patch remains neat with no removal of gel.

Firms and hydrates while reducing puffiness and discoloration under the eye.

Designed for continuous penetration of active ingredients to increase skin elasticity.

Ideal for all skin types; collagen is not derived from fish oils, making it safe for those with shellfish allergies.

The only paraben-free patches on the market , with no harsh preservatives used.

"These Restorative Under Eye Gel Patches are a game-changer for both beauty professionals and their clients. The combination of effortless application, skin-reviving ingredients, and paraben-free formulation sets The Lashe® apart in the market," said Nicole Flevaris, President at The Lashe®.

To take advantage of this exclusive promotion and experience the transformative benefits of The Lashe® Restorative Gel Patches, visit .

About The Lashe®: The Lashe is a Chicago-based company that specializes in producing high-quality eyelash extension products and training programs. Founded in 2007, the company has established a reputation for providing exceptional customer service and delivering innovative products that meet the evolving lash industry.

