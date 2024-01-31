Commercial Drones Market Poised To Surpass $21.69 Billion By 2030, Unveils Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Drones Market Size

There has been a rise in the demand for commercial drones due to their advanced features such as high resolutions cameras and advanced sensors systems.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Commercial Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary, and Hybrid), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous), and Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report states that the global market for commercial drones is projected to garner $21.69 billion by 2030, having experienced a value of $2.72 billion in 2020, with a noteworthy CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

List Of key Players:

PrecisionHawk Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Delair

Insitu Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

SKYDIO

Aeryon Labs Inc.

DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot SA

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

Drivers, Restraints, and opportunities:

The global commercial drones market is expanding rapidly due to robust demand for location-derived services involving e-commerce sector, shopping applications, and food delivery, technological advancements in products and ample growth rate of the drone sector. However, a rise in security and privacy concerns hamper market growth to some extent. On the contrary, increased application sectors for GIS, LiDAR, mapping services, and others will provide prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming future.

The rotary segment to rule the roost

In terms of type, the hybrid segment is expected to experience the fastest growth by 2030 with 25.7% CAGR. The growth is attributed to surge in demand for high range drones with huge capacity. The rotary segment, on the other hand, held the largest market revenue contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall market share and would retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2030. This is because of robust demand for rotary-type commercial drones that are used for several commercial applications across the world. The fixed wing segment is also analyzed in the report.

The remotely operated segment held the lion's share in 2020-

Based on mode of operation, the remotely operated segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global commercial drones market , and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for remotely controlled drones across different industry applications worldwide. However, the autonomous segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.2% by 2030, due to the increase in investments in making self-driven commercial drones. The report also includes an analysis of the semi-autonomous segment.

Key Findings Of The Study

👉By type, the hybrid segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

👉On the basis of mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

👉Depending on application, the media and entertainment segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

👉Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

