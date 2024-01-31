Yet To Take A Decision On Contesting LS Polls, Says TTV Dhinakaran

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder and former MLA, TTV Dhinakaran, has said that he has not taken any decision on contesting 2024 general elections.

He was responding to a question at Madurai airport on Wednesday .

While speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran said, "Personally I'm not interested but my cadres want me to contest and we have a strong base at Theni. However I am yet to take a decision.”

The senior leader, who is also the nephew of VK Shashikala, former aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, said that he was contemplating for an alliance in the 2024 general elections.

He also said that he and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam have decided to join together and to chart the political journey together.

Lashing out at the DMK, he said, "The DMK is deceiving the people by not fulfilling its election promises. Despite the strong alliance that the DMK is bound to form, the public mood is against the government. Our campaign will target the anti-incumbency votes.”

Dhinakaran also said that the AIADMK would not win big in the ensuing general elections.

It may be noted that AMMK was formed after VK Shashikala was expelled from the AIADMK and has a support base in southern Tamil Nadu. Former Chief Minister OPS, VK Shashikala and TTV Dhinakaran hail from the Thevar community and Dhinakaran is expecting this vote bank for a win in Southern Tamil Nadu.

- IANS

aal/uk