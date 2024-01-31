Enemy Drone Attack On Kharkiv: Number Of Those Injured Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people have been injured in an enemy drone attack on the city of Kharkiv. Infrastructure has been damaged.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.



"Around 22:45, the enemy attacked civilian facilities in the Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Shaheds. The occupiers launched six enemy UAVs; four hits were recorded. Four civilians were injured - three men and one woman. Residential buildings, cars and a shop were damaged," the post reads.

In the past day, the Russian army launched artillery and mortar attacks on more than 17 settlements in the region, including Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Mala Vovcha, Udy, and Vovchansk. The village of Ustynivka came under airstrikes.

In the Kupiansk district, the enemy shelled a private enterprise in the village of Hrachivka with guided aerial bombs and a private house in the village of Monachynivka with artillery. In the Chuhuiv district's Vovchansk, a private house was damaged in a mortar attack.

"At 12:20, the enemy shelling of the Kharkiv district's Korotych with a Kh-59 missile was recorded. There were casualties reported. At about 16:26, an S-300 missile was fired at Lisne village in the Derhachi district. No damage or casualties were reported. At 18:55, a missile attack (presumably Iskander-M) took place in the village of Lisne, Kharkiv district. There were no casualties reported," said the regional governor.

Around 19:30, Russian troops shelled Ivashky village of the Bohodukhiv district with artillery. Two two-story apartment buildings were damaged as a result of nine hits.

At night, a private house was damaged in Lyman village of the Vovchansk community, no casualties were reported.

"In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near Synkivka," said Syniehubov.

He added that military sappers cleared 9.97 hectares of land and neutralized 154 explosive objects in the Kharkiv region in the past day.

As reported, late in the evening of January 30, explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv during an air raid alert. The city was attacked by enemy drones. Three people were reported injured.

On the afternoon of January 30, Russian troops launched two missile strikes on the Kharkiv district.

Photo credit: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram