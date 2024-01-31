Russians Shell Six Border Communities In Sumy Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 31, Russian forces attacked the territory of six border communities of the Sumy region with mortars and artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Sumy regional military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports

"At night, Russians fired seven times at the border area and settlements of Sumy region. Twenty explosions were recorded. The Krasnopillia, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa communities came under shelling," the post reads.

The Russians shelled the Esman community with small arms. The Krasnopillia community was subjected to artillery fire (2 explosions).

"The Znob-Novhorodske community: mortar shelling was recorded (3 explosions). The Druzhba community: Russians dropped four mines on the community's territory. The Seredyna-Buda community: mortar shelling (4 explosions)," the post reads.

Also, mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions) were recorded in the Svesa community.

As previously reported, Russians fired 55 times at the Sumy region's border area and settlements on January 30.