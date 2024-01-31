Russians Shell Donetsk Region 13 Times In Past Day, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops fired 13 times at towns and villages in the Donetsk region, causing civilian casualties and damaging houses.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, Russians fired 13 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day," Filashkin said.

According to him, one person was killed in Avdiivka. In the Marinka community, the enemy fired at Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka. Ocheretyne came under a missile attack. Two five-story buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in Kurakhove. Russians fired two missile at Pokrovsk, injuring six people. Five houses were damaged in Udachne.

In the Lyman community, a church in the village of Stavky was damaged, Torske and Zarichne came under enemy shelling. In Kostiantynivka, four houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Enemy drone attack on: Number of those injured rises to four

Two people were wounded in the Chasiv Yar community and six houses were damaged. In New York, a person was injured, 13 houses and two infrastructure facilities were damaged. A house in Serebrianka of the Siversk community was damaged.

He added that 97 people, including 15 children, had been evacuated from the front line.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two people were wounded in Chasiv Yar and one in New York in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, enemy shelling injured two people in Chasiv Yar and one in New York in the Donetsk region.