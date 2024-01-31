Ukraine Recovery Forum Taking Place In Türkiye

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, the Ukrainian delegation headed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov will attend the Ukraine Recovery Forum, taking place in Istanbul.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The forum will be preceded by a number of bilateral meetings.

In particular, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov will meet with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes the representatives of the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) State Enterprise, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, and Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

The agenda of the forum provides for presentations by Turkish contractors and working meetings of the Türkiye-Ukraine Business Council (DEIK).

A reminder that, in September 2023, Ukraine, Türkiye and Japan set up a unique format of cooperation to jointly implement projects on the country's restoration, namely those related to critical infrastructure.