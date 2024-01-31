Armenian Blogger Spills Beans On Case Of Arrested French Spy In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Recently, Armenian bloggers have started spreading different
versions of information about French spy Martin Ryan detained in
Baku on December 4, Azernews reports.
Armenian-born journalist Leo Nikolyan speaking to Kernews spilled
the beans about detained Ryan, saying that, Martin is a Frenchman
who wanted to make a big fortune for himself.
"Seeing all the problems existing in France with taxes and
different standards, he wanted to go elsewhere. He hesitated
between several countries, especially Canada, the United States, or
even Russia, where things are going well economically, but also
Armenia, Dubai, or Qatar. He was interested in the developing
country of Azerbaijan. Baku is the pearl of the Caucasus, the
capital of Azerbaijan, with a Turkic-speaking population. It is a
secular country that has developed and enriched itself enormously.
So, Martin moved there five years ago. So, after studying the
market, he decided to settle in Azerbaijan because restaurants and
cafes are growing like mushrooms there, more than in Paris.
Martin decided to bring them high-quality products made in
France, especially for sauces. He starts his business in Mercorama.
Everything goes well for him, he earns a living and gets engaged to
a beautiful woman. However, since France has a significant Armenian
community, this affects French foreign policy. The president of the
republic, Emmanuel Macron, has a position on Armenia, and
Azerbaijan is unhappy because of this situation."
According to the journalist, French intelligence services
visited Martin Ryan last year.
"These are two diplomats of the French embassy. They have a
diplomatic passport, because you must know that all embassies have
several employees and some under diplomatic cover are spies. The US
has the CIA, Israel has the Mossad, Russia has the FSB, and France
has the DGSE... These two people from the DGSE go to him, introduce
themselves, and ask him to work for them. Martin refuses, however
these men tell him that he has no choice or his parents will have
an accident. They also threaten to ruin his company by blocking his
goods coming from France at customs. Martin initially refused to
cooperate with them, but then he had to give in under pressure," he
said.
According to him, Martin Ryan distributed food products, and
bases for making sauces for all restaurants in Baku.
"All embassies are in the capital. The Iranian restaurant is
frequented by diplomats and the Iranian community. The American
restaurant is frequented by American embassy staff. His informants
are restaurant owners who are Martin's clients. Martin Ryan was
under surveillance by Azerbaijani special services, he was
arrested, and his cell phone was confiscated and searched. He has
been in preventive detention since December 4. Two French agents
could not be arrested because they were diplomats with immunity and
were expelled from Azerbaijan. France responded by expelling two
diplomats from Azerbaijan. It's an eye for an eye. And Martin Ryan,
a simple businessman, has no diplomatic immunity. He has become a
victim of French foreign policy," the journalist believes.
"I am outraged that our government does nothing. I hope that our
new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will move in this direction.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has asked Azerbaijan for the
release of a French citizen, even though it was she, through her
ministry and her embassy, who lured this man into this trap! The
French state is responsible for this situation. We intimidated the
French citizen and put pressure on his family," Nikolyan
concluded.
