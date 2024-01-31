Azerbaijan, Armenia Hold Sixth Session On Delimitation And Security Of Borders

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
The sixth session of the commissions on the delimitation and
security of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on
January 31, Azernews reports.
The press service of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan's
office shared information about it, adding that the meeting will be
held on the border in the Ijevan and Gazakh regions.
The last session of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Commissions was
held on November 30 under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Prime
Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.
Recall that during an interview with local media journalists,
the President of Azerbaijan touched upon the issue of the eight
occupied villages by Armenia and their return to Azerbaijan, where
he also said that the next meeting of the commissions on the
delimitation of the borders of the Gazakh-Tovuz region is scheduled
for January 2024.
"This issue was also discussed during my contacts with the
Armenian Prime Minister, including during the conversation "on the
feet" in St. Petersburg. It is also on the agenda of the
Delimitation Commission. I must also say that the next meeting of
the Delimitation Commission is scheduled for this month, and there
will be one topic: the issue of delimitation of this region, the
Gazakh-Tovuz region," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
during the interview.
The peace treaty process between Armenia and Azerbaijan depends
on the will and desire of these sides to achieve it, excluding the
use of violence and manipulation against each other. However, there
are some "forces" in Armenia that stick to decisions based on fear
and personal gain and push others towards revanchist ideas.
In addition, it should be noted that Azerbaijan has expressed
preference for resolving the conflict within the region - either
bilaterally or through the mediation of countries like Georgia,
Turkiye, and Russia.
However, despite all these efforts, the Armenian side presented
certain baseless arguments and claims every time, preventing
possible results in the negotiations. For example, in his speech to
the OSCE, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia's
assertion that, after Azerbaijan's "ethnic cleansing" of Garabagh,
"Baku is eying an attack on Armenia".
For his part, Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov said that all the
Garabagh Armenians left of their own volition and were free to stay
in their homes. He accused Yerevan of needlessly dragging out the
peace process and railed against "biased and one-sided actions by
certain third parties [that] seriously affect the process."
The minister added that despite all the adverse effects,
Azerbaijan is committed to the negotiations and successful
results.
"We publicly offered Armenia to meet on the mutual state border
or in an impartial and neutral third country," the minister
said.
