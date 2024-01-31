Iran Says Not Responsible For Any Group's Actions In Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, 31 Jan (NNN-IRNA) – Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, made the remarks in a letter to the French envoy, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for Jan. The report said, the letter responded to the U.S. envoy's Friday letter, in which“unwarranted” accusations were levelled against Iran.

Iravani noted that the U.S. envoy's letter contained“unwarranted references alleging that militia groups affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces are involved in actions against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria.”

He stressed that, Iran“categorically rejects these unfounded allegations.” As emphasised in Iran's previous letters to the Council, he said,“There is no group affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces, whether in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere, that operates directly or indirectly under Iran's control or acts on the country's behalf.”

The Iranian envoy thus concluded that“Iran is not responsible for the actions of any individual or group within the region.”

In addition, Iravani said, the actions taken by the United States in Iraq and Syria were“illegal and in violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq have frequently come under attack by resistance groups in the region, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7.– NNN-IRNA