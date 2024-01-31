N. Korea Conducts Launch Drill Of Strategic Cruise Missile - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- North Korea said Wednesday it conducted a launch drill of strategic cruise missile in the country's western waters on the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The North Korean People's Army staged the drill of launching the Hwasal-2 to check the military's "rapid counterattack posture" and improve its "strategic striking capability," the KCNA said, adding it had no adverse effect on the security of neighboring countries.

The report did not provide further details.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday that the North fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, which marked the third cruise missile launch in a week, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Cruise missiles, powered by jet engines, fly low and maneuver, making them hard to detect and intercept.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang also fired a solid-fuel hypersonic missile and launched what it claimed was an underwater nuclear attack drone. (end)

mk













MENAFN31012024000071011013ID1107790920