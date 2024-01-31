Sultan Ibrahim Sworn-In As Malaysia's 17Th King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Sultan Ibrahim bin Iskander of Johor took the oath of office on Wednesday, becoming the 17th King of Malaysia for a five-year term. The traditional ceremony took place during the 264th Malay Rulers meeting at the royal palace.

Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak took the oath of office as the Deputy King at the same ceremony. The two signed the instruments of office ahead of the other Malay rulers and officials of the executive, legislative and judicial authorities.

Sultan Ibrahim is succeeding Sultan Abdullah Al-Mustafa of Pahang after the latter concluded his five-year reign.

Malaysia practices a unique brand of constitutional monarchy with a rotational system of electing a king from among nine Malay rulers.

The newly sworn-in sovereigns were elected at the 263rd meeting of the conference of rulers.

The Malaysian King, also known as Head of the Federation, has executive powers vested upon him by the constitution. However, with few exceptions, these powers are bound by the advice of the Cabinet. (end)

