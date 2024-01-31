Why Netanyahu Needs The Gaza War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Israel's war with Hamas drags into its fourth month, some Israelis are becoming increasingly angry at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's inability to free the remaining 136 hostages in the Gaza Strip .

Israeli protesters have called for Netanyahu's resignation , while dozens of family members of the hostages stormed the Israeli parliament on January 22, 2024, demanding a deal for the hostages' release.

The Conversation spoke with Dov Waxman , a scholar of Israeli politics and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, to better understand the public pulse in Israel, and why some experts – including him – are saying that Netanyahu does not want to end the war.

Families of Israeli hostages protest in Tel Aviv, calling for the Israeli government to make a deal with Hamas and get the hostages released. Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu via Getty Images / The Conversation

How is Israeli public opinion on the war shifting?

For the first three months or so of the war, Israelis, specifically Jewish Israelis, strongly supported the war and the government's declared goal of defeating and dismantling Hamas. That consensus and unity are rapidly fraying .

Netanyahu says continuing the war is the best way to release the hostages, but more and more Israelis, including the families of the hostages, are arguing that with every passing day that the war continues, the lives of the hostages are in greater danger.

There's also growing doubts about whether Israel can actually decisively defeat and destroy Hamas . More than three months into the war, Hamas is still standing and firing rockets into Israel. While Israel has assassinated mid-level Hamas commanders, Hamas leaders are still alive and able to call the shots.

You have said that Netanyahu does not want to end the war. Why would that be?

Netanyahu is widely unpopular in Israel. Many Israelis, including some of Netanyahu's supporters on the right, hold him accountable for the cascade of failures that resulted in Hamas' massive incursion and horrific attack on October 7, 2023.