Canada Visa Application Process For Romania Citizens

Los Angeles, California, 31st January 2024, Despite Canada's remarkable cultural diversity, experiencing the harmonious coexistence of various cultures firsthand is essential for truly appreciating the country's strength and allure. Individuals from Romania who plan to travel to Canada by air for a continuous period of up to six months must apply online for a Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization). This requirement applies to all Romanian citizens who come to the country for a short visit. Romanians, like citizens from 52 other countries, can obtain a Canadian eTA directly from airports, allowing them to enter Canada multiple times for a maximum of six months. The introduction of the Canadian eTA in 2016 aimed to simplify the process of obtaining travel authorization for international visitors exempt from visas, including Romanian nationals. Consequently, this online visa waiver system has significantly reduced waiting times at Canadian border crossings. Those who are traveling for tourism, business, medical or consultation purposes, or transiting the country en route to their final destination are eligible to apply for an eTA. Once they have received an approved electronic permit, Romanian passport holders can travel to Canada without a visa. An approved Canadian eTA allows a maximum stay of 6 months in Canada with each entry, while its full validity is 5 years for airport entry from the date of issue or until the expiry date of the associated passport. Applying for a Canadian eTA is a quick and easy process. Romanian citizens can easily access the application form through the Canada Online Visa website.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS' REQUIREMENTS?



Valid passport – verify that your passport has a valid date of six more months from your arrival in Canada.

An e-mail address – before entering your email, make sure it is really valid because all communication will be done through this email. Means of payment – to finish your application, you must make a payment and for that, you can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account.

CANADA VISA FOR TOURISTS

Every year, millions of people visit Canada to see friends and family or simply to enjoy the country's natural beauty. The Canadian government has developed a quick and simple online application process for an electronic Travel Authorization or Canada Visa, making it easier than ever to visit Canada. In Canada, two types of visas are available: single-entry and multiple entry. The Canada Visit Visa is a simple visa application that grants you up to six months in Canada. A tourist visa does not permit you to work in Canada, but it does allow you to travel within the country for tourism and leisure. Foreign nationals with a single-entry visa are only permitted to enter Canada once. A multiple-entry visa permits the holder to enter and exit the country as many times as they choose for the duration of the visa. Applicants who require a visitor visa to enter Canada can apply online, on paper, or in person at the Visa Application Center (VAC).

REQUIREMENTS FOR TOURIST VISA OF CANADA



A valid passport with an expiry date that is after six months or more.

Minimum 2 recent passport size photos.

Documents that prove you have enough ties to your home country.

Financial statements that prove you have enough funds to support your stay in Canada.

A letter of invitation from your relatives if you are planning to stay with them. Medical clearance certificate if you need to undergo a medical exam before your trip.

EMERGENCY VISA FOR CANADA

If you live outside of Canada and have a pressing need to enter the country due to a crisis or urgent matter, such as the untimely death of a family member or loved one, a legal proceeding, or a serious illness affecting your family member or loved one, you can apply for an emergency visa. The process of obtaining a Canada Emergency Visa or Canada eTA Emergency Application is much faster. Non-Canadians requiring urgent travel to Canada are granted a Canada Emergency Visa (e-Emergency Visa). During weekends, the Canada Emergency or Critical e-Visa application is processed for individuals who require immediate entry to Canada due to an emergency or unforeseen circumstance.

What Documents Are Required for an Emergency Canada Visa?



A valid passport with an expiry date that is after six months or more.

A letter from your doctor detailing your medical condition and why you are seeking treatment in the country.

A letter from a Canadian doctor or hospital stating that they are willing to treat the case and providing an estimate of the cost of treatment.

Evidence of how you wish to pay for therapy.

Records of your emergency condition. Recent Photograph.