Turkey Visa For Bhutan, Cambodia, South Africa, Fiji, Iraq Citizens

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 31st January 2024, Bhutanese visitors to Turkey must apply for a visa because Bhutan is not included in Turkey's visa waiver list. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey launched the eVisa program in 2013, allowing passengers to easily complete their visa applications prior to their trip. The process of obtaining an electronic visa is simple and automated, following established rules and regulations. The Turkey e-Visa was created specifically to simplify the online visa application process for travelers. Bhutanese citizens who wish to visit Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes must apply for a Turkey e-Visa. With this e-Visa, Bhutanese individuals can enter Turkey once and stay for a maximum duration of 30 days. The Turkish e-Visa for Bhutanese Citizens is valid for 180 days from the date of entry, therefore Bhutanese visitors are required to enter Turkey during this period. Getting a visit visa to Turkey is quick and simple. Bhutanese applicants can apply for a Turkey visa online and complete it in minutes.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Bhutanese citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

You can use a credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa for Cambodia Citizens

Turkey is known for its rich cultural heritage and benevolence. A large number of international tourists visit Turkey to explore its breathtaking tourist destinations, participate in thrilling activities, and have unforgettable experiences in this beautiful country. Individuals from Cambodia can now apply for a Turkey visa online, thanks to a user-friendly computerized system that allows applicants to complete the process in just minutes. Cambodian citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa in order to gain entry into Turkey for purposes such as vacation, business, transit, or medical reasons. Introduced in 2013, the online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa allowing stays of 30 or 90 days depending on the nationality of the passport holder. Turkey e-Visa is generally valid for 180 days from the date of issue. Cambodian citizens can apply for a traditional long-stay visa in Turkey or for other reasons at the Turkish Embassy in Cambodia or abroad.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Cambodian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa for Iraq Citizens

Turkey, as one of the world's most appealing tourist destinations, requires Iraqis to obtain a visa to enter. Turkey has expanded its horizons by implementing an electronic visa system, allowing it to welcome a broader range of tourists from different countries. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the Turkey e-Visa program. This program allows Iraqis to enter Turkey with the Turkey e-Visa for a 30-day leisure or business visit. The primary goal of establishing the Turkey e-Visa was to make it easier to obtain visas online. However, it should be noted that the Turkey e-Visa is valid for a single entry only. For visits exceeding one month or for alternative purposes, a different type of Turkish visa is mandatory. The visa is valid for 180 days and the validity date is calculated based on the expected travel date provided by the applicant on the visa form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF IRAQ



Passport – getting an Iraqi passport is quite easy, so you should be able to get one quick. If you have one, make sure that it is valid and remains as such for the duration of your trip.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. You will receive your copy via email. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do, you can use that as well.

Turkey Visa for South African Citizens

In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the eVisa program, which allows people from more than 100 countries, including South Africa, to apply for a Turkish visa online. Consequently, Turkey has emerged as a preferred tourist destination among South Africans. South African passport holders no longer need to physically visit the Turkish embassy because they can now apply for their e-visa online with ease. South Africans must apply for a Turkey e-Visa before traveling to the country for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. The Turkey e-Visa for South Africans is a multiple entry permit valid for stays of up to 30 days. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for a total of 180 days from the date of issue. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for Fiji Citizens

Individuals from Fiji who wish to visit Turkey for leisure, business, transit, or medical care must apply for a Turkey e-Visa. Fiji and Turkey have had friendly and warm diplomatic relations since 1975. To strengthen their relationship, the two countries recently signed an aviation agreement. Fijians are eligible to apply for an e-Visa, which is designed to simplify the visa application process for travelers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey launched the Turkish eVisa program in 2013. The validity of a Turkey visa for Fijian passport holders, allowing them a single entry for a maximum stay of 30 days, is 180 days from the date of arrival. Fiji is only permitted to apply for one form of visa to Turkey: a tourist visa. This e-Visa is only valid for short-term tourism or business travel. Other types of visas, such as Work, or student visas must be applied for through one of the Turkish embassies or consulates in Fiji.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FIJI



A valid travel document or passport is valid for six months.

A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. A credit card or a debit card to pay for the visa fee.