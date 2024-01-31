Turkey Visa Application Process For Bahamas, Barbados, Armenian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 31st January 2024, Foreign visitors who are not citizens of a visa-exempt country must obtain a visa before entering Turkey. However, eligible travelers can now apply online for a Turkey e-Visa, which allows them to stay in Turkey for up to three months. The Turkey e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows citizens from specific countries to enter Turkey. It can be obtained by submitting an online application or at border crossings. The e-Visa will replace the previously issued“sticker visa” and“stamp-type” visas. It has multiple applications, including transportation, tourism, and commerce. The length of stay with an e-Visa is determined by the nationality of the traveler, with options for a single or multiple entry visa for 30, 60, or 90 days. All entries must be submitted within 180 days. To complete their Turkey e-Visa application, all eligible travelers must have an internet connection. In Turkey, there are four types of visas: tourist visas, business visas, student visas, and work visas. Determine the type of visa required for your trip. However, to apply for the Turkey e-Visa, the traveler can simply fill in the online form which takes only a few minutes. Please note that it may take 24 hours for the system to process your Turkish e-Visa applications.

Turkey Visa Application Process



Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Requirements for Turkey Visa



Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

Turkey Visa for Armenian Citizens

Armenians can now apply online for a Turkish visa. The Turkish government first issued an e-Visa in 2013. This is a travel document that visitors from over 100 countries can obtain online and use to enter Turkey. Armenia is not on the list of countries exempt from Turkish visa requirements, so a visa is required. Armenians holding a Turkey e-Visa can enter the country. Armenians can apply for a visa to Turkey through the Turkish government's online application system. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the previous“sticker visa” and was designed to streamline the visa application process, saving passengers time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Armenian citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa to enter Turkey for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is valid for multiple entries for tourism and business travel. Armenians can visit Turkey multiple times within the validity period of 180 days. Each stay must not exceed 30 days. The application for Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is 100% electronic. Visitors can fill out the e-Visa application from their smartphone, laptop or other device.

Documents Required to get a Turkish Visa from Armenia



An Armenian passport valid for a minimum of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.

Turkey Visa for Bahamas Citizens

The Turkish government launched the e-Visa program in 2013. The government-issued electronic permit allows foreign tourists to enter Turkey. Currently, individuals in the Bahamas can apply for a Turkish visa online or in person at the Turkish Embassy in Nassau or other designated locations. Before visiting Turkey for tourism or business, apply for an e-Visa through the Turkey e-Visa online application system. It is available to citizens of around 100 countries, including the Bahamas. Upon entry, the Turkey visa is valid for 180 days and allows applicants to stay for up to 90 days with multiple entries. For Bahamians, there is only one type of visa available: the Turkey Tourist e-Visa. This e-Visa is for short-term tourism and business travel only. Bahamian citizens who require other types of visas, such as for example, those wishing to apply for work or student visas should apply to Turkish embassies or consulates in the Bahamas. Turkey online visa is the fastest and most convenient option for travelers. The application is 100% online and can be applied online in just a few minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF BAHAMAS



An original Bahamian passport valid for at least 1 month when entering Turkey, with two blank pages available for stamping.

Two passport-style photos with white background.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.

Turkey Visa for Barbados Citizens

Turkey has an intriguing culture, delicious cuisine, and breathtaking natural scenery. Barbadians wishing to visit this beautiful country must obtain a Turkish visa. In 2013, the Turkish government introduced a web-based visa issuance system that serves as an electronic ticket to enter Turkey. Barbados citizens must apply for a Turkey e-Visa in order to enter the country for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. The Turkish government has made it easier for travelers from Barbados and more than 100 other qualifying countries to obtain a short-stay visa by introducing the e-Visa. The Turkey e-Visa is a visa replacement that allows Barbadians to travel to Turkey. This electronic visa is valid for 180 days from the date of entry and allows you to enter the country only once. The Turkish Tourist e-Visa allows applicants from Barbados to stay in Turkey for up to 30 days. The Barbados Turkey Visa is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all citizens of Barbados traveling to the country for short stays. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study should apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the previous“sticker visa” and was created to speed up the visa application process, which in turn allows visitors to save time in applying for a visa and entering the country. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. But now they can do it through an electronic system that simplifies the process.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR BARBADOS CITIZENS



A valid passport that must be valid a minimum of 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A valid email address, so you can receive the final documentation in your Inbox. Payment methods, you can use a credit/debit card or a PayPal account to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for Armenian Citizens

Armenians can now apply online for a Turkish visa. The Turkish government first issued an e-Visa in 2013. This is a travel document that visitors from over 100 countries can obtain online and use to enter Turkey. Armenia is not on the list of countries exempt from Turkish visa requirements, so a visa is required. Armenians holding a Turkey e-Visa can enter the country. Armenians can apply for a visa to Turkey through the Turkish government's online application system. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the previous“sticker visa” and was designed to streamline the visa application process, saving passengers time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Armenian citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa to enter Turkey for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is valid for multiple entries for tourism and business travel. Armenians can visit Turkey multiple times within the validity period of 180 days. Each stay must not exceed 30 days. The application for Turkey e-Visa for Armenians is 100% electronic. Visitors can fill out the e-Visa application from their smartphone, laptop or other device.

Documents Required to get a Turkish Visa from Armenia



An Armenian passport valid for a minimum of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.