Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years After Slap

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during last month's awards show. The Academy made the announcement Friday in a letter sent by president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the letter said.

“Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation,” the letter continued.“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Rubin and Hudson also thanked Rock, who has said he's still processing what happened, for“maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.” They said the Academy“did not adequately address the situation in the room.”

“For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short - unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Rubin and Hudson said the Academy's decision to ban Smith“is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy.”



Last week, Smith resigned from the Academy, apologizing to the Academy and Rock and saying he was“heartbroken.” At the time, Rubin said the organization had“received and accepted” Smith's resignation, and“will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct.”

