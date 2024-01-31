US F-16 Crashes In South Korea, Pilot Safely Ejects

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea's west coast on Wednesday, marking the second F-16 crash in just over a month in the country, as reported by Reuters.

According to reports, the pilot was safely rescued.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon belonged to the 8th Fighter Wing and encountered“an in-flight emergency” over the sea before crashing, according to a statement from the unit.

The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and was rescued approximately an hour later. The pilot is conscious and has been transported to a medical facility for assessment, as reported by Reuters.

Colonel Matthew Gaetke, the commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, expressed gratitude to the South Korean rescuers who collaborated with the U.S. military in rescuing the pilot. The primary focus now is to locate and recover the crashed aircraft.

The city of Gunsan on the west coast is home to one of the two major air bases used by the U.S. military in South Korea, as mentioned in the report.

It's worth noting that in December, another F-16 jet crashed during a routine training flight, but the pilot was successfully rescued in that incident as well.

