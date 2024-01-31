(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS , USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad worked was a construction or demolition worker in Massachusetts and he has now been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please do not undervalue the potential for significant compensation. In some instances, workers like this might have had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker. If your husband or dad is a current or former construction worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Massachusetts, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he gets superior compensation results for his clients.

"Unfortunately, construction or demolition workers with mesothelioma frequently do not realize how much exposure to asbestos they were exposed to. If they were working in construction or demolition before 1983-their exposure to asbestos might have been a daily occurrence. If a person like this in Massachusetts with mesothelioma would call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466 we are certain at a minimum, he will be able to explain how the compensation process works and what the compensation claim might be worth. Please make this call." . Com

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them anytime at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

