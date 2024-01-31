Automotive Display Market To Reach USD 28.54 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 7.7% CAGR: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Display Market

Automotive Display Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Display Size, By Display Technology, By Application, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive Display Market size was valued at USD 15.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.54 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030, The market is experiencing a transformative surge as technological advancements redefine the driving experience.According to SNS Insider, the rising consumer preference for connected cars and the seamless integration of infotainment systems further expand the market scope, creating opportunities for innovative display solutions.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart):Key Companies:. Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany). Continental AG (Germany). LG Display Co. Ltd (South Korea). Panasonic Corporation (Japan). Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy). Delphi Technologies (UK). Visteon Corporation (US). 3M Company (US). Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan). Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US)Market Scope:With the rapid integration of smart features in vehicles, there is an escalating demand for advanced display systems that go beyond traditional instrument clusters. The market is witnessing a shift towards larger, high-resolution touchscreens, augmented reality heads-up displays, and customizable digital cockpits. As electric and autonomous vehicles gain momentum, the automotive display market is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing user interface and driver-assistance functionalities. This dynamic landscape underscores the importance of adaptive, intuitive, and visually appealing automotive displays, positioning the market for substantial growth and innovation in the coming years.Opportunity Analysis:The Automotive Display Market presents a compelling landscape of opportunities driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. As the automotive industry hurtles towards electrification and autonomous driving, the demand for sophisticated and intuitive display systems has never been higher. Opportunities abound in the development of augmented reality (AR) displays that seamlessly integrate essential information with the driver's field of vision, enhancing safety and driving experience.Segmentation Analysis:The rear entertainment segment in the Automotive Display Market has emerged as a pivotal factor in enhancing the overall in-car experience for passengers. As technology continues to advance, rear entertainment systems have evolved beyond simple DVD players to incorporate sophisticated displays, interactive features, and connectivity options. The analysis of this segment reveals a growing demand for larger and higher-resolution screens, as consumers seek a more immersive and engaging environment during their journeys.By Display Size:. <5”. 5” to 10”. >10”By Display Technology:. LCD. TFT-LCD. OLEDBy Application:. Centre stack. Digital instrument cluster. Head-up display. Rear entertainmentRegional Analysis:APAC will be the region with the highest growing rate the increasing consumer preference for connected vehicles and the integration of sophisticated infotainment systems have fuelled the adoption of automotive displays in the APAC region. Additionally, stringent safety regulations and the growing awareness of driver-assistance systems contribute to the market expansion. The evolving automotive landscape in APAC, marked by the rise of electric vehicles and the trend towards autonomous driving, further accentuates the importance of high-quality, intuitive displays.Key Takeaways:. The rise of connected cars opens avenues for innovative infotainment displays, transforming vehicles into entertainment hubs. With the increasing focus on sustainability, there's a burgeoning market for energy-efficient and lightweight display solutions that align with the industry's environmental goals.. Navigating this dynamic landscape requires a strategic approach, identifying niche segments, and leveraging partnerships to capitalize on the growing demand for cutting-edge automotive display technologies.Buy This Exclusive Report:Recent Industry Developments:. In an effort to advance the in-car display technology, the partnership aims to integrate Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms with LG Display's high-performance automotive displays. This collaboration reflects a commitment to delivering superior in-vehicle experiences.. Continental AG, a prominent player in the automotive industry, has been focusing on innovation by introducing its Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) technology. This advanced display system provides drivers with real-time information directly within their line of sight, enhancing safety and convenience on the road.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automotive Display Market Segmentation, By Display Size8.1 <5”8.2 5” to 10”8.3 >10”9. Global Automotive Display Market Segmentation, By Display Technology9.1 LCD9.2 TFT-LCD9.3 OLED10. Global Automotive Display Market Segmentation, By Application10.1 Centre stack10.2 Digital instrument cluster10.3 Head-up display10.4 Rear entertainment11. 