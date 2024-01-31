“The Liveable Future With Daiki̇n” Video Contest Begins

(MENAFN- B2Press) Daikin, a leading brand in the climate control industry aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in all its activities, products, and solutions by 2050, is organizing a video contest to raise awareness about the climate crisis. The“A Lovable Future with Daikon” video contest allows participants to share their thoughts, solutions, and hopes regarding global climate change. Video contest submissions can be made for free starting on January 29th and will continue until April 22nd, with the winning videos being announced on June 24th.

TURKEY - Daikin, the pioneering brand in the climate control industry, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Europe and preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary in Japan. It is launching a new project to raise awareness about global climate change. Having previously undertaken various projects and initiatives related to climate awareness, such as the "Clean Air Ambassadors Project," sponsorship of the "maratHOME" project, and the "Daikin Climate Glossary," Daikin Turkey is now aiming to create new awareness on this topic through a video contest.

The primary rule of the“A Livable Future with Daikin Video Contest” is for the videos to depict the impact of climate change and contain content that raises awareness about the subject. Individuals over the age of 18 can participate in the contest, and they can submit videos that do not exceed 30 minutes for free. Contestants must subscribe to the Daikin Turkey youTube account when submitting, and only one video per applicant is allowed.

Another requirement of the contest is that applications must be made with Turkish content, and the videos' production year should be 2022 or 2023. All the conditions of the contest can be found at daikinyarisma.

Applications for the contest, starting on January 29th, will be accepted until April 22nd through the“Online Application Form” available at daikinyarisma. The videos submitted to the competition will be evaluated by the Selection Committee, which includes famous radio presenters

Nihat Sırdar and Mete Güçlü, Hülya Dinçer (Head of Corporate Communications at Daikin Turkey), Melis Yarıcı (Advertising Agency Manager), and Sedat Açıl (Documentary Producer). Five final videos will be selected to be published on Daikin Turkey's YouTube account. After the five final videos are presented for viewer voting on YouTube, the video with the most views and likes will win first place. The winner of the contest will receive an Apple 6th Gen iPad Pro 12.9” as the prize, the second-place winner will receive a Daikin Shira Eco 9000 BTU/h FTXP25N Inverter Air Conditioner R32, and the third-place winner will receive a Sensira 9000 BTU/h FTXF25E Inverter Air Conditioner R32.



Hülya Dinçer, the Head of Corporate Communications at Daikon Turkey, emphasized that environmental and climate awareness plays a significant role in the projects implemented by Daikin Turkey. She stated,“The effects of the climate crisis are becoming increasingly evident daily, and unfortunately, its potential consequences will deeply affect us all. At Daikin, we are a company that prioritizes sustainability in our products and services. In this regard, we attach great importance to launching projects that create awareness about the climate crisis and strive to reach people from all walks of life in our efforts. For example, we launched the 'Clean Air Ambassadors' project to increase awareness about climate and the environment from a young age. Additionally, we aim to raise awareness among people of all ages and backgrounds through initiatives like climate laboratories in vocational schools and gatherings like the 'Expert Days,' where the industry comes together for knowledge exchange. We have also sponsored Prof. Dr. Tamer Aker's MaratHOME project, which aims to draw attention to the negative effects of the climate crisis. Now, with our 'A Livable Future with Daikin' video contest, we aim to create new awareness about global climate change."

ABOUT DAIKIN TURKEY

Daikin,

which has been operating in Turkey through distributors since 1978, became a significant investor in the Turkish climate control sector by acquiring Airfel in July 2011. Today, under the umbrella of Daikin Turkey, it has the broadest product range in heating, cooling, and ventilation in Turkey. Daikin Turkey offers a range of products, including combi boilers, air conditioning units, fan coils, and air conditioning central systems, designed to meet various needs and utilizing the latest technology under the Daikin and Airfel brands. Daikin Turkey, headquartered in Istanbul, operates state-of-the-art production facilities covering an area of 163,000 square meters in Sakarya. Using cutting-edge technology, these facilities produce a wide range of products suitable for different needs under the Daikin and Airfel brands, including combi boilers, air conditioning units, fan coils, and air conditioning central systems. With four regional directorates, approximately 2000 employees, 500 dealers, 16 women entrepreneurs as Sakura dealers, over 500 sales points, and more than 500 authorized service centers, Daikin Turkey can provide services across a vast geographical area in Turkey. Furthermore, it has established Europe's first climate control experience center in the industry. Daikin Akademi, located in Istanbul, also works to harness the power of education to enhance stakeholders' personal development, professional experience, and quality of doing business. In addition to serving Turkey, Daikin Turkey serves as the R&D, production, and logistics hub for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It is responsible for CIS countries such as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Georgia, as well as taking on the responsibility for the markets of Northern Iraq, Mongolia, and Northern Cyprus.

Split Air Conditioning Production Facility / Hendek Sakarya

The air conditioners produced at the Daikin Turkey Split Air Conditioner Production Facility undergo 100% high-pressure, functionality, performance, electrical safety, and sound tests. Robot applications are used in the testing processes during production, and welding robots are used in particular at critical points for copper pipe joint welding, ensuring a hands-free manufacturing process.

Air Handling Unit Production Facility / Hendek Sakarya

At the climate control center factory with Turkey's most modern facilities, there is a strong emphasis on Research and Development (R&D) activities. Production includes comfort and hygienic type air handling units, hygienic package type air handling units, cell fans, pool dehumidification units, kitchen fans, shelter ventilation devices, and heat recovery devices. Our central ventilation systems are preferred in prestigious hotels, hospitals, pharmaceutical factories, shopping malls, convention centers, and office projects domestically and internationally.

Fan Coil Production Facility / Hendek Sakarya

As a result of the design and certification activities that started in 2009, fan coil devices produced in the production facilities in Hendek Sakarya are preferred in many hotels and business centers at home and abroad with their low sound level and high efficiency.

Combi Boiler Production Facility / Hendek Sakarya

Our combi boilers, designed by an expert team in the factory that produces with the importance given to R&D studies, are produced using the highest quality components of the industry, passing 100% safety, function, sealing, and pressure resistance tests and with 100% visual control systems made by robots. European-accredited laboratories make CE certifications.

VRV Production Facility / Hendek Sakarya

The VRV Production Facility, which became operational in 2022, is the second largest VRV manufacturer in Europe among Daikin global production facilities producing in this field after Belgium. VRV outdoor units produced with Japanese technology are accepted as the products with the highest seasonal efficiency in air conditioning systems. At the VRV outdoor unit production facility, an investment was made for an environmentally friendly and state-of-the-art paint facility that reuses waste flue gases for heating. High product quality and high productivity are achieved with the U-shape production flow design, using minimum manpower with automatic transfer systems. For maximum product reliability, error prevention systems and automatic test processes are integrated in the processes. Maximum traceability is achieved through the use of MES (production management system) in production. 4m model module conveyors designed by Daikin Japan Production Engineering were used in the production line. This model, designed for worldwide standardization of factories, was also installed in the Daikin Turkey factory. With this design, both initial investment and maintenance costs are improved. Weight is reduced by using aluminum profiles.

ABOUT DAIKIN EUROPE

Daikin Europe N.V. is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd. and a leading heating, cooling, ventilation, and air purification technology manufacturer. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of equipment and bespoke solutions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Daikin Europe N.V. is Europe's leading manufacturer of air conditioners, heat pumps, air purification, and cooling equipment, with 13,700 employees in more than 57 EMEA business partnerships. It has 14 production facilities in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Daikin Europe Group is headquartered in Ostend, Belgium. The company was founded in 1972 and started production in Europe in 1973. With over 50 years of experience in the heating and air conditioning industry, Daikin is Europe's market leader in heat pump technology. In 2024, it will open a heat pump factory in Poland with an investment of 300 million Euros.

ABOUT DAIKIN JAPAN

Founded in 1924 in Osaka-Japan, Daikin Industries Ltd. operates only in heating and cooling and has 99 years of experience. Today, in more than 170 countries, with a turnover of 28.2 billion euros in the 2022 fiscal year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023), with more than 96 thousand employees and more than 110 production centers, it produces heat pump and air conditioning systems as well as air purification systems. is the global market leader. Considering the changing needs of its customers for residential, commercial, and industrial air conditioning applications, Daikin is known worldwide for its pioneering approaches to product development and the unrivaled quality and usefulness of its integrated solutions. Daikin Industries Ltd. is the only air conditioning manufacturer worldwide that develops and produces all components, such as coolers and compressors, in-house.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022