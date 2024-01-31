Passengers Protest At Delhi Airport As Indigo Cancels Deoghar Flight

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Chaos ensued at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday as disgruntled passengers staged a protest following the abrupt cancellation of an IndiGo flight to Deoghar in Jharkhand.

The unexpected decision left hundreds of passengers stranded and irate, leading to a demonstration marked by slogans condemning the airline's action.

The situation unfolded when IndiGo announced the cancellation of flight just moments before boarding was scheduled to commence from IGI airport.

Passengers, who had eagerly awaited their journey to Deoghar, were met with frustration and confusion as the airline cited unspecified operational issues as the reason behind the sudden cancellation.

Angry flyers, feeling deceived and inconvenienced, vented their frustration by raising slogans such as "Indigo Chor Hai" (IndiGo is a thief), questioning the transparency and legitimacy of the airline's decision.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2198 from Delhi to Deogarh was cancelled on January 30 and January 31 due to sudden drop in weather conditions around the airport in Deogarh. Passengers were served with refreshments and options to avail a full refund, alternate sectors or rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control," said the airline in a statement.

Recently, The BCAS and DGCA have imposed a collective fine of Rs 1.2 crore on IndiGo airlines while a fine of Rs 90 lakh was imposed on Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) after passengers, of a diverted flight, were allowed to move on and have refreshments on the apron, and intermingle with others while moving to and fro from the adjacent apron control building.

The incident took place as flight 6E2195, from Goa to Delhi, was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues attributed to low visibility conditions in the capital in first week of January, prompting authorities to issue show cause notice to both airline and airport.

The video, shared widely on social media platforms, depicts passengers calmly seated on the tarmac, some enjoying snacks and meals, while others engage in casual conversations.

